Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.