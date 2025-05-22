Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 616,704 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 616,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $23,058,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,964,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,412,372.75. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of Waystar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $153,723,638.23.

On Monday, February 24th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00.

Waystar Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,482,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $119,387,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waystar by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

