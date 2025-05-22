Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 7,844 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

