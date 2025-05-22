5G Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, Onsemi, and Centuri are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy the fifth-generation wireless technology (5G). They include telecom operators, network‐equipment makers, semiconductor suppliers and infrastructure providers positioned to benefit from faster speeds, lower latency and increased connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,422,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,375,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. 3,332,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,525. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.87. 739,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,124. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,194. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,763. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Centuri (CTRI)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

NYSE CTRI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 2,166,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

