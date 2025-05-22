49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 154,107 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,107 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

