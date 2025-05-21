Wedbush Predicts Higher Earnings for Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%.

SDHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $110,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,860.18. This represents a 30.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 141,545 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after buying an additional 298,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

