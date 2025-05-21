Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telenor ASA and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 2 0 1 2.25 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 24.17% 16.15% 5.56% Frontier Communications -3.19% -3.61% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Telenor ASA and Frontier Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $7.44 billion 2.84 $1.78 billion $0.65 23.71 Frontier Communications $5.75 billion N/A $29.00 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services. It also builds, develops, maintains, and leases passive telecom infrastructure, such as towers, masts, and buildings. The company also provides machine-to-machine, internet-of-things, and inbound and national roaming services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Frontier Communications

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.