PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Critical Comparison

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -413.88% -1,785.88% -164.26% PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tenon Medical and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenon Medical and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 298.86%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 290.80%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than PolyPid.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and PolyPid”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $3.28 million 2.70 -$15.58 million ($27.23) -0.04 PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.30) -0.67

Tenon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PolyPid beats Tenon Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.