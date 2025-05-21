Brokers Set Expectations for Stantec’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.50.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at C$141.71 on Monday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Articles

