Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Benitec Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Benitec Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Benitec Biopharma

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,793,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

