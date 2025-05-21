Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Higher Earnings for Affimed

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Affimed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.07). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.39 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Affimed Stock Down 34.9%

AFMD stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Affimed worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

