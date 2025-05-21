Brokers Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:ANCTF FY2025 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANCTF. Desjardins raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 4.1%

ANCTF stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.