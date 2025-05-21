McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 5,790 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

