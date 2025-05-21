Novem Group Takes $3.27 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,887,000 after buying an additional 777,031 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 167,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,396 shares of company stock worth $38,645,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3%

JCI stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $98.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

