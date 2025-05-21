565,475 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 565,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of Novem Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 132,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 370,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,621 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

