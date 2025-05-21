UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,015 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.50% of Keysight Technologies worth $416,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

