Novem Group Invests $8.42 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after buying an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,711,000 after buying an additional 767,901 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

