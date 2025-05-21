Novem Group Buys Shares of 99,353 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Novem Group owned 0.18% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,048 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,743,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,689 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

