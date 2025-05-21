UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 40,404 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.10% of HubSpot worth $395,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Stephens began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $641.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $589.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

