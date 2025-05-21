McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.17.

NYSE LOW opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

