Novem Group Invests $2.55 Million in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Novem Group purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,922 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after buying an additional 9,615,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,516,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 314,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.53 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.