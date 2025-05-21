Novem Group Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

