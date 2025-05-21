Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.