McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

