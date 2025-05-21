McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $109.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

