FY2025 EPS Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Increased by Analyst

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $129.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,451,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $97,935,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

