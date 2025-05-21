Contrasting International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) and Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Keyuan Petrochemicals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $11.43 billion 1.74 -$2.57 billion ($3.27) -23.80 Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Keyuan Petrochemicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances.

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Keyuan Petrochemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 2.12% 7.72% 3.72% Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and Keyuan Petrochemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 1 1 12 0 2.79 Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus price target of $92.54, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

