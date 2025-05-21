Contrasting Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet -0.01% 2.43% 1.18% Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 8.61% 18.94% 2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Internet and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 0 5 0 1 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Internet has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Internet and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.72 billion 0.70 $251.87 million ($0.30) -81.83 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.64 billion 1.41 $4.99 billion $2.07 6.36

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats United Internet on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

