Q1 EPS Estimates for Target Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

NYSE TGT opened at $98.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

