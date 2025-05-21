What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Iris Energy Q1 Earnings?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

