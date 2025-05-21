Brokers Offer Predictions for LXEO Q1 Earnings

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.19).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3%

LXEO opened at $3.53 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,139,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 929,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,339,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 576,059 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 379,828 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

