Q3 EPS Estimate for Duos Technologies Group Cut by Analyst

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 143.17% and a negative return on equity of 271.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

DUOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

