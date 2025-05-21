Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BBW Q1 Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:BBW opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.