Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts News’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of News in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for News’ FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.30. News has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in News by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

