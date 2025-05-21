Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $45.53 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250,096 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $45,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in SM Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

