USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $17.59 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 2.8%

BAP stock opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $210.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

