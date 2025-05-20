WBI Investments LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

NYSE LEN opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

