Top Fintech Stocks To Research – May 17th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, and Q2 are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use digital technologies to innovate and deliver financial services—ranging from mobile payments and online lending platforms to robo-advisors and blockchain applications. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to firms aiming to disrupt traditional banking, insurance, and capital markets with software-driven solutions. While these companies often offer high growth potential, they also face evolving regulatory challenges and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $2,584.92. 279,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,706. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,610.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,999.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,379. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $47.42. 3,457,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $139.50. 375,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 486,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,226. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 1.47.

