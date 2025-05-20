Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 868.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,464 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 173,765 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 783,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,740,000 after buying an additional 300,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

