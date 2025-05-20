WBI Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,844,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of R opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

