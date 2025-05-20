Vista Investment Management Sells 7,944 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

