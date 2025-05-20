Vista Investment Management Has $2.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000.

EWX opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $676.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

