Vista Investment Management Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.