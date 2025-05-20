Vista Investment Management Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
