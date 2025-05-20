Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CW stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $422.64.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

