Vista Investment Management Sells 37,562 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

