Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $101.40 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 342,689 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $585.29 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $533.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

