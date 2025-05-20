WBI Investments LLC Sells 42 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WBI Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $456.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.47. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

View Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.