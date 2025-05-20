Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Sells 90,432 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 5.8% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

