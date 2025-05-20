VR Adviser LLC Sells 5,774,820 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

VR Adviser LLC reduced its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774,820 shares during the quarter. Taysha Gene Therapies makes up about 0.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.