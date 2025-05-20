Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE FI opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.18.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.